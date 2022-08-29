Menu
2010 Jeep Patriot

119,654 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

north

2010 Jeep Patriot

north

Location

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

119,654KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9014698
  • VIN: 1J4NF2GB2AD593257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,654 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

