<p>Low kms on a clean car there is a bit of rust around the wheels (please see pictures). Come to Kenny U-Pull Peterborough to check it out.</p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

90,315 KM

$4,112

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring

13113167

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

$4,112

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,315KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1SF2A1346859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms on a clean car there is a bit of rust around the wheels (please see pictures). Come to Kenny U-Pull Peterborough to check it out.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
CD_Changer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$4,112

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 Mazda MAZDA3