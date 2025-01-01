$4,112+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$4,112
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,315KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1SF2A1346859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Low kms on a clean car there is a bit of rust around the wheels (please see pictures). Come to Kenny U-Pull Peterborough to check it out.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
CD_Changer
