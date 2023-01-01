$29,011.55+ tax & licensing
$29,012
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2010 Nissan 370Z
TOURING
Location
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
$29,011.55
+ taxes & licensing
68,818KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10108977
- Stock #: P5867
- VIN: JN1AZ4FH5AM302573
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 68,818 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
