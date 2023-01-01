Menu
2010 Nissan 370Z

68,818 KM

$29,011.55

+ tax & licensing
TOURING

TOURING

Location

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

68,818KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108977
  • Stock #: P5867
  • VIN: JN1AZ4FH5AM302573

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 68,818 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

