2010 Nissan Murano

241,850 KM

SL, AWD, Certified

Location

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 8333928
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW4AW119364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 241,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Nissan Murano SL model in absolutely mint condition. This is an all wheel drive suv. Heated Seats. Power seats. Alloy wheels with almost new tires. Ice cold air conditioning. Pearl white with Tan interior. Looks and drives like new. Comes fully certified at $6850.Please call Deals on Wheels at 705-7680468 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

