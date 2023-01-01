Menu
2010 Subaru Outback

237,960 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2010 Subaru Outback

2010 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn Auto 3.6R w/Limited Pkg

2010 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn Auto 3.6R w/Limited Pkg

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

237,960KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10115514
  • VIN: 4S4BRJKC7A2374702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,960 KM

Vehicle Description

What's safer than AWD? How about Symmetrical All Wheel Drive.... with even power distribution to all 4 wheels its like having a 4X4 truck. This Outback shows pride in ownership that must be seen. Weather tech floor liners, heated seats, fog lights, sunroof and more!

This car will come certified and with a Carfax report

Welcome to Deals On Wheels!

We include license plates and ministry transfer fees in our price. NO HIDDEN FEES!

Where there is no gimmicks, games or hassles.

At Deals On Wheels we offer quality vehicles for fair prices

All prices are plus HST

OPEN: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM-06:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

**please call or email for an appointment

Deals on Wheels
www.dealonwheels.ca
Call: 705-768-0468
6721 Highway 7
Peterborough, ON

Check your junk mail after replying!

Please Note: Every attempt has been made to appropriately advertise this vehicle. However mistakes do occur. Please contact the dealer to confirm the vehicle details.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

