2010 Subaru Outback
5dr Wgn Auto 3.6R w/Limited Pkg
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,800
- Listing ID: 10115514
- VIN: 4S4BRJKC7A2374702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,960 KM
Vehicle Description
What's safer than AWD? How about Symmetrical All Wheel Drive.... with even power distribution to all 4 wheels its like having a 4X4 truck. This Outback shows pride in ownership that must be seen. Weather tech floor liners, heated seats, fog lights, sunroof and more!
This car will come certified and with a Carfax report
Deals on Wheels
www.dealonwheels.ca
6721 Highway 7
Peterborough, ON
Vehicle Features
