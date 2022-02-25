Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado

123,127 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

123,127KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8445045
  • VIN: 3GCPCREA1BG285110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

