2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

177,954 KM

Details

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

STOW-N-GO

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
STOW-N-GO

STOW-N-GO

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

177,954KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055481
  • VIN: 2D4RN5DG8BR736807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 177,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Type: MinivanStatus: UsedDoors: 4Passengers: 7Kilometers: 177954Exterior Colour: SilverInterior Colour: GreyEngine: 3.6Fuel Type: GasCylinders: 6Transmission: AutomaticDrive: FWDOptions : Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, CD Player, Cruise Control, Driver Side Airbag, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Roof Rack, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Stow 'n GoFinancing: AvailableLease/Loan Details: ASK ABOUT OUR FINANCING, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LOW RATES O.A.C!!!Warranty: Available

Warranty Description: This car will come certified and with a Carfax report

 

"Don't make me turn around"

The famous line in all family road trips. Luckily the family van has come a long way with plenty seating for 7 plus cargo space everywhere including the floor boards! This StOW-N-GO model can easily go from passengers to cargo in just a few string pulls.

Welcome to Deals On Wheels!

We include license plates and ministry transfer fees in our price. NO HIDDEN FEES!

Where there is no gimmicks, games or hassles.

At Deals On Wheels we offer quality vehicles for fair prices

All prices are plus HST

OPEN: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM-06:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM 5:00 PM
**please call or email for an appointment

Deals on Wheels
www.dealonwheels.ca
Call: 705-768-0468
6721 Highway 7
Peterborough, ON

Check your junk mail after replying!

Please Note: Every attempt has been made to appropriately advertise this vehicle. However mistakes do occur. Please contact the dealer to confirm the vehicle details.

Vehicle Features

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

