$11,800+ tax & licensing
$11,800
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
STOW-N-GO
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
177,954KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10055481
- VIN: 2D4RN5DG8BR736807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 177,954 KM
Vehicle Description
Warranty Description: This car will come certified and with a Carfax report
"Don't make me turn around"
The famous line in all family road trips. Luckily the family van has come a long way with plenty seating for 7 plus cargo space everywhere including the floor boards! This StOW-N-GO model can easily go from passengers to cargo in just a few string pulls.
Welcome to Deals On Wheels!
We include license plates and ministry transfer fees in our price. NO HIDDEN FEES!
Where there is no gimmicks, games or hassles.
At Deals On Wheels we offer quality vehicles for fair prices
All prices are plus HST
OPEN: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM-06:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM 5:00 PM
**please call or email for an appointment
Check your junk mail after replying!
Please Note: Every attempt has been made to appropriately advertise this vehicle. However mistakes do occur. Please contact the dealer to confirm the vehicle details.
Vehicle Features
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
