$6,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
Certified Ready
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
Certified Ready
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2D4RN4DG7BR727817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 202,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
7 Passenger Van Certified and Ready for you.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Deals On Wheels
1987 Pontiac Fiero GT 5Speed 240,000 KM $7,800 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul EX+ Safety incd 161,900 KM $10,800 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Wrangler 6 Speed,Sahara,Certified. 222,000 KM $11,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Deals On Wheels
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-768-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,850
+ taxes & licensing
Deals On Wheels
705-768-0468
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan