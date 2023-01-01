2011 Ford Transit Connect

$13,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 6 , 0 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10513563

10513563 Stock #: 1231A

1231A VIN: NM0KX9CN5BT053984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 126,047 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.