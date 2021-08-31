2011 Honda CR-V

$12,800 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 1 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7992057

7992057 Stock #: 22094B

22094B VIN: 5J6RE3H35BL800779

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 115,105 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.