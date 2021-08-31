2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

$10,909 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 1 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8068159

8068159 Stock #: 21513A

21513A VIN: 5XYZG4AGXBG055204

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 81,158 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.