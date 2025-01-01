2011 Mazda CX-7

Menu
<div>Only with 110,454 km and a single owner suv, This 2011 Mazda CX7 GX is in absolute mint shape with only a 4 cylinder engine. Senior citizen owned it since new, serviced at Kington Mazda kept it in pristine condition. He can no longer drive so he sold it. Dont miss this opportunity and call us for a test drive. 7057680468 Deals on Wheels Peterborough. </div>

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JM3ER2B55B0385307

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,454 KM

Only with 110,454 km and a single owner suv, This 2011 Mazda CX7 GX is in absolute mint shape with only a 4 cylinder engine. Senior citizen owned it since new, serviced at Kington Mazda kept it in pristine condition. He can no longer drive so he sold it. Don't miss this opportunity and call us for a test drive. 7057680468 Deals on Wheels Peterborough. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

