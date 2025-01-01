$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Mazda CX-7
110,800 km only $8995
2011 Mazda CX-7
110,800 km only $8995
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3ER2B55B0385307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Only with 110,454 km and a single owner suv, This 2011 Mazda CX7 GX is in absolute mint shape with only a 4 cylinder engine. Senior citizen owned it since new, serviced at Kington Mazda kept it in pristine condition. He can no longer drive so he sold it. Don't miss this opportunity and call us for a test drive. This weekend its in GTA then Monday it will return to our dealership in Peterborough. plz call 7057680468 Deals on Wheels Peterborough for more info.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Deals On Wheels
2011 Mazda CX-7 110,800 km only $8995 110,800 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson Certified $5995 AWD 4 Cyl. 218,930 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE 153,000 KM $5,850 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Deals On Wheels
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-768-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Deals On Wheels
705-768-0468
2011 Mazda CX-7