Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mazda Miata MX-5

32,128 KM

Details Features

$22,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mazda Miata MX-5

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda Miata MX-5

GX

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 11440805
  2. 11440805
  3. 11440805
  4. 11440805
  5. 11440805
  6. 11440805
  7. 11440805
  8. 11440805
  9. 11440805
  10. 11440805
  11. 11440805
  12. 11440805
  13. 11440805
  14. 11440805
  15. 11440805
Contact Seller

$22,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,128KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NC2JF7B0215082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 32,128 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai 17,374 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 for sale in Peterborough, ON
2015 Ford F-150 184,674 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Rio5 for sale in Peterborough, ON
2018 Kia Rio5 74,558 KM $15,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda Miata MX-5