2011 MINI Cooper

119,223 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

Classic

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

119,223KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8629529
  • VIN: WMWSU3C51BT095334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 119,223 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Premium Synthetic Seats

Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

