$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales
705-742-6500
2011 MINI Cooper
Classic
Location
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
119,223KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8629529
- VIN: WMWSU3C51BT095334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 119,223 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Premium Synthetic Seats
