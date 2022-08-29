$15,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Maxima
SV
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
167,968KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9173017
- VIN: 1N4AA5AP1BC825787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,968 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
