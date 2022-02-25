Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

155,401 KM

Details Features

$10,899

+ tax & licensing
$10,899

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,899

+ taxes & licensing

155,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8353494
  • Stock #: 92176A
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT5BW154241

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92176A
  • Mileage 155,401 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

