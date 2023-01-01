$12,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
LS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
99,655KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9691390
- VIN: 1G1JA5EH0C4100876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,655 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
