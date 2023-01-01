Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

99,655 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

LS

Location

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

99,655KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9691390
  • VIN: 1G1JA5EH0C4100876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,655 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

