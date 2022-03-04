Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

142,870 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,870KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8620667
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG6CT312801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,870 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

