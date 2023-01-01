2012 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 9 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9740068

9740068 Stock #: 92617A

92617A VIN: 3C4PDCAB7CT358899

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,925 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.