2012 Ford Focus

124,448 KM

$7,300

+ tax & licensing
$7,300

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

$7,300

+ taxes & licensing

124,448KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7476642
  • Stock #: 21518A
  • VIN: 1FAHP3F22CL165131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21518A
  • Mileage 124,448 KM

Vehicle Description

 This 2012 Ford Focus was traded in for a 2021 Honda CR-V. 





Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!!


 


At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 





Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety and comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.


-In addition, this Focus comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!



 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

