Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Honda Civic

COUPE 2dr Auto EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

COUPE 2dr Auto EX-L

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 4958511
  2. 4958511
  3. 4958511
  4. 4958511
  5. 4958511
  6. 4958511
  7. 4958511
  8. 4958511
  9. 4958511
  10. 4958511
  11. 4958511
  12. 4958511
  13. 4958511
  14. 4958511
  15. 4958511
  16. 4958511
  17. 4958511
  18. 4958511
  19. 4958511
  20. 4958511
  21. 4958511
  22. 4958511
  23. 4958511
  24. 4958511
  25. 4958511
  26. 4958511
  27. 4958511
  28. 4958511
  29. 4958511
  30. 4958511
  31. 4958511
  32. 4958511
  33. 4958511
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 193,306KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4958511
  • Stock #: 19125A
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B98CH003460
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

This 2012 Honda Civic Coupe EX-L was traded in at the dealership for a 2019 Honda Civic Touring. We are open for appointments, text: 705-996-2035 or call: 705-748-2777. Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this Civic comes with an accident free clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. - In addition, this Civic comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Sunroof
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trent Valley Honda

2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 121,557 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 69,504 KM
$13,200 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V LX 2...
 74,766 KM
$15,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Send A Message