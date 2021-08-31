Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Civic

184,413 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 8021592
  2. 8021592
  3. 8021592
  4. 8021592
  5. 8021592
  6. 8021592
  7. 8021592
  8. 8021592
  9. 8021592
  10. 8021592
  11. 8021592
Contact Seller

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

184,413KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8021592
  • Stock #: 22060A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F52CH010226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,413 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Honda Civic EX was traded in for a 2022 HR-V.  Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.


-In addition, this Civic comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.




Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trent Valley Honda

2021 Honda Ridgeline...
 13,818 KM
$50,800 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 34,077 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V LX AWD
 140,825 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory