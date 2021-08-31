2012 Honda Civic

$10,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 4 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8021592

8021592 Stock #: 22060A

22060A VIN: 2HGFB2F52CH010226

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 184,413 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission CD-MP3 decoder

