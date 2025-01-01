Menu
<div>2012 Hyundai Accent 6 speed manual, only 1.6 liter engine. A real gas saver. This is a very basic transportation. Only $4850 with Safety. call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 for an appointment. </div>

2012 Hyundai Accent

239,000 KM

Details

$4,850

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent

With Safety 6 speed

12516217

2012 Hyundai Accent

With Safety 6 speed

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
239,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE0CU011634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Accent 6 speed manual, only 1.6 liter engine. A real gas saver. This is a very basic transportation. Only $4850 with Safety. call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 for an appointment. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

705-768-0468

$4,850

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Hyundai Accent