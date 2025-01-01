$4,850+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
With Safety 6 speed
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
239,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE0CU011634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 239,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Hyundai Accent 6 speed manual, only 1.6 liter engine. A real gas saver. This is a very basic transportation. Only $4850 with Safety. call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 for an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
