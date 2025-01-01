Menu
<div>Arriving soon 2012 Hyundai Accent sedan with only 98,000 pampered km. Well maintained with 25 service records, never been in any accidents so it has clean carproof. Will be fully certified and detailed for $7850 plus tax. Also included in the price is licensing, registration and plates.</div>

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

VIN KMHCT4AE8CU269510

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Arriving soon 2012 Hyundai Accent sedan with only 98,000 pampered km. We'll maintained with 25 service records, never been in any accidents so it has clean carproof. Will be fully certified and detailed for $7850 plus tax. Also included in the price is licensing, registration and plates.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
