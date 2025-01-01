$7,850+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Hyundai Accent
98,000 km only
2012 Hyundai Accent
98,000 km only
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE8CU269510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Arriving soon 2012 Hyundai Accent sedan with only 98,000 pampered km. We'll maintained with 25 service records, never been in any accidents so it has clean carproof. Will be fully certified and detailed for $7850 plus tax. Also included in the price is licensing, registration and plates.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Deals On Wheels
2017 Volkswagen Jetta $8850 Only Wolfsburg Edition 0 KM $8,850 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Only $12,800 fully certified. 218,878 KM $12,800 + tax & lic
2010 Buick Enclave Only $7850 certified with plates 276,000 KM $7,850 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Deals On Wheels
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-768-XXXX(click to show)
$7,850
+ taxes & licensing>
Deals On Wheels
705-768-0468
2012 Hyundai Accent