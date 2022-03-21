$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales
705-742-6500
2012 Hyundai Elantra
2012 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
705-742-6500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
224,057KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8973742
- VIN: 5NPDH4AEXCH081883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 224,057 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Clonsilla Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2