2012 Hyundai Elantra

224,057 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

224,057KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8973742
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AEXCH081883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,057 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

