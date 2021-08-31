Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

123,992 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Trent Valley Honda

Limited 3.5L V6 AWD

Limited 3.5L V6 AWD

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

123,992KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7998189
  • Stock #: 22114B
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG6CG147537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,992 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe was traded into the dealership for a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan.  Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.


-In addition, this Santa Fe comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.




Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

