Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Runs good/Clean / Engine light is on code read P200A intake manifold runner</p>

2012 Kia Forte

221,457 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12516922

2012 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

  1. 12516922
  2. 12516922
  3. 12516922
  4. 12516922
  5. 12516922
  6. 12516922
  7. 12516922
  8. 12516922
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
221,457KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFU4A2XC5501651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs good/Clean / Engine light is on code read P200A intake manifold runner

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2009 Toyota RAV4 I4 for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2009 Toyota RAV4 I4 294,297 KM $3,750 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS 202,894 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 137,729 KM $1,999 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 Kia Forte