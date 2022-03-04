Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

171,260 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

LX

2012 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8476734
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A15CG306571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,260 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

