2012 Nissan Versa

99,662 KM

Details Features

$7,849

+ tax & licensing
$7,849

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,849

+ taxes & licensing

99,662KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8528894
  Stock #: P5653
  VIN: 3N1CN7AP5CL897703

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,662 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

