2012 RAM 1500

167,404 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

2012 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,404KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8497536
  • VIN: 1C6RD7PT2CS104932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,404 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

