2012 Toyota Camry

77,296 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2012 Toyota Camry

2012 Toyota Camry

LE (1) Owner, Low Mileage

2012 Toyota Camry

LE (1) Owner, Low Mileage

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  Listing ID: 5383472
  Stock #: 20647A
  VIN: 4TIBFIFKOCUO87820

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

77,296KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,296 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Toyota Camry LE was traded in at the dealership for a 2020 Honda CR-V. Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you! -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this Camry comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. -In addition, this Camry comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defroster
Split Folding Rear Seats
Quad Seating
Reclining Seats
Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

