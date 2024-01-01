Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2013 Audi Q5 quattro 4x4 with only only 129,000 km. One owner car and meticulously serviced has 29 service records. Comes with winter tires on rims included as extra set. This amazing royal blue with Tan interior is an amazing combination must see to appreciate. Cannot find a better deal.</div><div>Will come fully certified at no extra cost. Free licence plates and registration only at Deals on Wheels. You only pay the price and tax no hidden fees. Please call for appointments at 7057680468.</div>

2013 Audi Q5

129,600 KM

Details Description Features

$11,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Audi Q5

2.0L

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi Q5

2.0L

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

  1. 1725809671
  2. 1725809671
  3. 1725809671
  4. 1725809671
  5. 1725809671
  6. 1725809671
  7. 1725809671
  8. 1725809671
  9. 1725809671
  10. 1725809671
  11. 1725809671
  12. 1725809671
  13. 1725809671
  14. 1725809671
  15. 1725809671
  16. 1725809671
  17. 1725809671
  18. 1725809671
  19. 1725809671
  20. 1725809671
  21. 1725809671
  22. 1725809671
  23. 1725809671
  24. 1725809671
  25. 1725809671
  26. 1725809671
  27. 1725809671
  28. 1725809671
  29. 1725809671
  30. 1725809671
  31. 1725809671
  32. 1725809671
  33. 1725809671
  34. 1725809671
  35. 1725809671
  36. 1725809671
Contact Seller

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,600KM
VIN WA1CFCFP6DA093442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Audi Q5 quattro 4x4 with only only 129,000 km. One owner car and meticulously serviced has 29 service records. Comes with winter tires on rims included as extra set. This amazing royal blue with Tan interior is an amazing combination must see to appreciate. Cannot find a better deal.Will come fully certified at no extra cost. Free licence plates and registration only at Deals on Wheels. You only pay the price and tax no hidden fees. Please call for appointments at 7057680468.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Deals On Wheels

Used 2014 Kia Soul LX for sale in Peterborough, ON
2014 Kia Soul LX 146,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0L for sale in Peterborough, ON
2013 Audi Q5 2.0L 129,600 KM $11,850 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Fiat 500 Lounge for sale in Peterborough, ON
2012 Fiat 500 Lounge 85,000 KM $9,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals On Wheels

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

Call Dealer

705-768-XXXX

(click to show)

705-768-0468

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

Contact Seller
2013 Audi Q5