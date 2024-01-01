$11,850+ tax & licensing
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
$11,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,600KM
VIN WA1CFCFP6DA093442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Audi Q5 quattro 4x4 with only only 129,000 km. One owner car and meticulously serviced has 29 service records. Comes with winter tires on rims included as extra set. This amazing royal blue with Tan interior is an amazing combination must see to appreciate. Cannot find a better deal.Will come fully certified at no extra cost. Free licence plates and registration only at Deals on Wheels. You only pay the price and tax no hidden fees. Please call for appointments at 7057680468.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
