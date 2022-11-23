$15,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,450
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2013 Cadillac SRX
2013 Cadillac SRX
Luxury Collection
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$15,450
+ taxes & licensing
94,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9412594
- Stock #: P5775A
- VIN: 3GYFNGE38DS534072
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P5775A
- Mileage 94,463 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2