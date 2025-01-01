Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Low kms, runs and drives nice, and comes with a surprisingly stellar stock sound system. See photos for damage to rocker. Come take a look at Kenny U-Pull Peterborough today!</p>

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

182,394 KM

Details Description Features

$3,012

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Watch This Vehicle
13076443

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

  1. 13076443
  2. 13076443
  3. 13076443
  4. 13076443
  5. 13076443
  6. 13076443
  7. 13076443
  8. 13076443
  9. 13076443
Contact Seller

$3,012

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,394KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SH3D7315466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, runs and drives nice, and comes with a surprisingly stellar stock sound system. See photos for damage to rocker. Come take a look at Kenny U-Pull Peterborough today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Telematic_Systems
Second_Row_Side_Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Luxury 4MATIC for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Luxury 4MATIC 185,430 KM $5,200 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection for sale in North Bay, ON
2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection 132,887 KM $4,812 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA2 SPORT for sale in Drummondville, QC
2012 Mazda MAZDA2 SPORT 220,000 KM $2,425 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,012

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2013 Chevrolet Cruze