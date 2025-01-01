$3,012+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$3,012
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,394KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SH3D7315466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,394 KM
Vehicle Description
Low kms, runs and drives nice, and comes with a surprisingly stellar stock sound system. See photos for damage to rocker. Come take a look at Kenny U-Pull Peterborough today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Telematic_Systems
Second_Row_Side_Airbag
