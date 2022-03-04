Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

119,000 KM

$14,995

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

119,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8476587
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SH3D7264499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

