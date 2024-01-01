$2,800+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Dart
SXT
2013 Dodge Dart
SXT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
99,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CDFBH8DD311542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Has some hail damage and front right suspension needs to be replaced.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Peterborough
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
