<p>Has some hail damage and front right suspension needs to be replaced.</p>

2013 Dodge Dart

99,466 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

99,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CDFBH8DD311542

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,466 KM

Has some hail damage and front right suspension needs to be replaced.

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2013 Dodge Dart