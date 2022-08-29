2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 5 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9162052

9162052 VIN: 2C4RDGBG7DR757519

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 146,535 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

