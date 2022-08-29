$19,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE
97,078KM
Used
VIN: 1FMCU9G95DUA43937
- VIN: 1FMCU9G95DUA43937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,078 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2