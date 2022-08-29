Menu
2013 Ford Escape

97,078 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,078KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9298042
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G95DUA43937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,078 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

