$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-761-3031

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

Platinum 5.5-ft. Bed

2013 Ford F-150

Platinum 5.5-ft. Bed

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-761-3031

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,969KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5178989
  • Stock #: 443556
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET2DFD28749
Exterior Colour
UNKNOWN
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This Truck is in Amazing Condition. Stop by and take it for a spin

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Vehicle Stability Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Lumbar Support
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Interval wipers
  • remote auto starter
  • Floor mats
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • MOONROOF
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • CARGO LIGHT
  • AM RADIO
  • Subwoofer
  • Front air dam
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Pulse Wiper
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Cargo Area TieDown
  • Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
  • Electrochromic Interior Mirror
  • Navigation Aid
  • Front Cooled Seat
  • Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
  • Tow Prep Package
  • Telematic Systems
  • Second Row Heated Seat
  • High Density Discharge Lights
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Custom Sport Rims
  • Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
  • Truck Bed Liner

