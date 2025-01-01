Menu
<div>Low Low km, like new 2013 Ford focus sedan with 4 cylinders and automatic transmission. This car still drives like new. Come test drive to see and believe what Im saying. This car will be fully detailed and certified before you take delivery. Call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 for an appointment to test drive.</div>

2013 Ford Focus

110,000 KM

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Focus

SE

13050082

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
VIN 1FADP3F29DL346243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Low km, like new 2013 Ford focus sedan with 4 cylinders and automatic transmission. This car still drives like new. Come test drive to see and believe what I'm saying. This car will be fully detailed and certified before you take delivery. Call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 for an appointment to test drive.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-768-0468

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2013 Ford Focus