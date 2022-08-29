2013 Honda Civic

$13,500 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 3 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 2HGFG3B55DH000210

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90,354 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission CD-MP3 decoder

