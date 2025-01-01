Menu
<div>Coming soon 2013 Honda CRV Touring AWD in mint condition. Leather loaded Sunroof, Power everything. All highway km if you know Hondas, they go forever. 25 service history at Honda dealership. This vehicle has never been in any accident,  clean carproof. Will be fully detailed and certified at no extra charge. licensing, registration and plates included in the price.</div><div>$9850 plus tax only.</div>

2013 Honda CR-V

281,000 KM

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing
12874643

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
281,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H96DH111697

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 281,000 KM

Coming soon 2013 Honda CRV Touring AWD in mint condition. Leather loaded Sunroof, Power everything. All highway km if you know Honda's, they go forever. 25 service history at Honda dealership. This vehicle has never been in any accident,  clean carproof. Will be fully detailed and certified at no extra charge. licensing, registration and plates included in the price.$9850 plus tax only.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

