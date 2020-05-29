Menu
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L (1) Owner, Test Drive Available by APPT

Location

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  • 152,736KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5180099
  • Stock #: 20231A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H77DH109276
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2013 Honda CR-V EX-L was traded in at the dealership for a 2020 CR-V. We are open for appointments, text: 705-996-2035 or call: 705-748-2777. Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this CR-V comes with an accident-free clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. -In addition, this CR-V comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

