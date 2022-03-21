Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

141,432 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,432KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8814572
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H71DH115753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,432 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

