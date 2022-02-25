2013 Honda Fit

$14,450 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 9 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8431902

8431902 Stock #: 22259A

22259A VIN: LUCGE8H59D3004031

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 22259A

Mileage 37,935 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.