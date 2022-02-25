Menu
2013 Honda Fit

37,935 KM

Details Description Features

$14,450

+ tax & licensing
$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

LX

LX

Location

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

37,935KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8431902
  • Stock #: 22259A
  • VIN: LUCGE8H59D3004031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,935 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Honda Fit LX was traded in at the dealership for a 2022 Honda HR-V. 





Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!

-Buy with confidence knowing that this Fit comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Fit comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
CD-MP3 decoder

Trent Valley Honda

