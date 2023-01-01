Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

133,638 KM

Details Description Features

$12,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,977

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

  1. 10270923
  2. 10270923
  3. 10270923
  4. 10270923
  5. 10270923
  6. 10270923
  7. 10270923
Contact Seller

$12,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
133,638KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10270923
  • Stock #: 1160B
  • VIN: KMHD35LE2DU022802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 133,638 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Auto Connect Sales Inc. to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Connect Sales

2015 Nissan NV200 SV
 179,806 KM
$19,977 + tax & lic
2022 Buick Envision ...
 12,926 KM
$47,977 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa C...
 23,994 KM
$44,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Connect Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Connect Sales

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-741-XXXX

(click to show)

705-741-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory