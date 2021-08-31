2013 Kia Rio Sedan

$6,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 2 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7814274

7814274 Stock #: 21263A

21263A VIN: KNADN4A3XD6158641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 199,213 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.