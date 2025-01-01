Menu
2013 Mazda3 in absolutely in immaculate condition. Like new inside and out. 4 Cylinder, Automatic transmission. Drives like new and will be fully certified at no extra charge. 

To arrange a test drive please call Deals on Wheels 705-768-0468.

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

242,000 KM

$6,850

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

$6850 with Safety like new.

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

$6850 with Safety like new.

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
242,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF9D1804236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mazda3 in absolutely in immaculate condition. Like new inside and out. 4 Cylinder, Automatic transmission. Drives like new and will be fully certified at no extra charge. To arrange a test drive please call Deals on Wheels 705-768-0468. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468

$6,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2013 Mazda MAZDA3