$6,850+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
$6850 with Safety like new.
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
242,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF9D1804236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mazda3 in absolutely in immaculate condition. Like new inside and out. 4 Cylinder, Automatic transmission. Drives like new and will be fully certified at no extra charge. To arrange a test drive please call Deals on Wheels 705-768-0468.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
