2013 Nissan Frontier

239,307 KM

$10,961.55

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12147501

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Used
239,307KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FR2DN731419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,307 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4X2
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

